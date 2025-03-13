Left Menu

Soaring Holi Travel Trends: A Vibrant Surge in Domestic and International Getaways

Holi is seeing a sharp rise in travel bookings to cultural and spiritual hubs both domestically and internationally. Indian travellers are taking advantage of the long weekend, leading to increased demand for premium accommodations and flights. Short-haul destinations, both domestic and international, are particularly popular.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:44 IST
Soaring Holi Travel Trends: A Vibrant Surge in Domestic and International Getaways
  • Country:
  • India

This Holi season is witnessing a significant rise in leisure travel bookings, according to various online travel platforms. With the festival presenting an ideal opportunity for vacations, there is a noticeable uptick in bookings for both domestic cultural hubs and international short-haul destinations.

Data from MakeMyTrip indicates a strong demand for accommodations in cultural locations such as Jaipur, Udaipur, and temple towns like Amritsar and Varanasi. Additionally, drive-cation spots like Jim Corbett and Rishikesh are also popular, reflecting an overall surge in domestic travel interest.

International bookings are not to be left behind, with short-haul destinations like Vietnam and Malaysia seeing the highest growth. The conclusion of board exams in India is partly driving this trend. Airlines are also offering attractive discounts, making it a prime time for travellers to secure affordable fares for their Holi getaways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025