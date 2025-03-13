Soaring Holi Travel Trends: A Vibrant Surge in Domestic and International Getaways
Holi is seeing a sharp rise in travel bookings to cultural and spiritual hubs both domestically and internationally. Indian travellers are taking advantage of the long weekend, leading to increased demand for premium accommodations and flights. Short-haul destinations, both domestic and international, are particularly popular.
This Holi season is witnessing a significant rise in leisure travel bookings, according to various online travel platforms. With the festival presenting an ideal opportunity for vacations, there is a noticeable uptick in bookings for both domestic cultural hubs and international short-haul destinations.
Data from MakeMyTrip indicates a strong demand for accommodations in cultural locations such as Jaipur, Udaipur, and temple towns like Amritsar and Varanasi. Additionally, drive-cation spots like Jim Corbett and Rishikesh are also popular, reflecting an overall surge in domestic travel interest.
International bookings are not to be left behind, with short-haul destinations like Vietnam and Malaysia seeing the highest growth. The conclusion of board exams in India is partly driving this trend. Airlines are also offering attractive discounts, making it a prime time for travellers to secure affordable fares for their Holi getaways.
