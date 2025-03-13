Soaring Holi Travel Trends: A Vibrant Surge in Domestic and International Getaways

This Holi season is witnessing a significant rise in leisure travel bookings, according to various online travel platforms. With the festival presenting an ideal opportunity for vacations, there is a noticeable uptick in bookings for both domestic cultural hubs and international short-haul destinations.

Data from MakeMyTrip indicates a strong demand for accommodations in cultural locations such as Jaipur, Udaipur, and temple towns like Amritsar and Varanasi. Additionally, drive-cation spots like Jim Corbett and Rishikesh are also popular, reflecting an overall surge in domestic travel interest.

International bookings are not to be left behind, with short-haul destinations like Vietnam and Malaysia seeing the highest growth. The conclusion of board exams in India is partly driving this trend. Airlines are also offering attractive discounts, making it a prime time for travellers to secure affordable fares for their Holi getaways.

