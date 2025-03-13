Left Menu

Lost Caravaggio Masterpiece Debuts in India

'Mary Magdalen in Ecstasy' by Caravaggio, once thought lost, arrives in India. The iconic painting will first be shown at the Italian Cultural Centre and then at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. The work was authenticated through restoration and x-ray after its rediscovery in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:44 IST
The iconic painting 'Mary Magdalen in Ecstasy' by Italian baroque master Caravaggio will make its Indian debut. Art enthusiasts can see the work at the Italian Cultural Centre before it moves to the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.

Believed to be created by Caravaggio in 1606 while he was in hiding, the painting was missing for centuries. Andrea Anastasio, director of the Italian Cultural Centre, stated it was only known through copies until it resurfaced in 2014. Restoration and x-ray procedures confirmed its authenticity.

The painting, depicting a rapturous vision of Mary Magdalen, highlights Caravaggio's mastery of light. Transportation of the artwork is complex due to the need for temperature-controlled conditions. Further details about its exhibition at KNMA will be announced soon.

