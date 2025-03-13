Himachal Pradesh's Historic Holi Fair Gains Global Spotlight

The Holi fair in Sujanpur will soon receive international status, acknowledging its historical and cultural significance, as announced by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Enhancements to local infrastructure, including health and educational facilities, are part of the government's action plan.

During a festive cultural evening, Sukhu disclosed various development projects for Sujanpur, such as a new Jal Shakti department division, advanced medical facilities, and a synthetic track for the Sainik School. A 100-bed hospital notification has been issued, and a world-class Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Karot is on the horizon.

Sukhu criticized the BJP for past political missteps and emphasized the government's commitment to public service. He promised budget increases and additional resources for the existing Sainik School, including improved dietary allowances for students and new construction projects.

