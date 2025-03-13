Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Historic Holi Fair Gains Global Spotlight

The Himachal Pradesh government will elevate Sujanpur's Holi fair to international status due to its historical and cultural importance. The government's initiatives include infrastructure development in healthcare and education in Sujanpur, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighting public service priorities and addressing local political issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:16 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Historic Holi Fair Gains Global Spotlight
  • Country:
  • India

The Holi fair in Sujanpur will soon receive international status, acknowledging its historical and cultural significance, as announced by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Enhancements to local infrastructure, including health and educational facilities, are part of the government's action plan.

During a festive cultural evening, Sukhu disclosed various development projects for Sujanpur, such as a new Jal Shakti department division, advanced medical facilities, and a synthetic track for the Sainik School. A 100-bed hospital notification has been issued, and a world-class Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Karot is on the horizon.

Sukhu criticized the BJP for past political missteps and emphasized the government's commitment to public service. He promised budget increases and additional resources for the existing Sainik School, including improved dietary allowances for students and new construction projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025