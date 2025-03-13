Left Menu

A Symbolic Shift: Tamil Nadu's New Rupee Logo Sparks Conversation

The Tamil Nadu government unveiled a new Tamil-script-based rupee logo for the 2025-26 state budget, sparking political discussions. IIT Guwahati Professor D Udaya Kumar, designer of the original Indian rupee symbol, clarified his non-involvement, noting the change as coincidental despite his father's DMK affiliation.

The release of a new rupee logo by the Tamil Nadu government for its 2025-26 budget has sparked discussions across political circles. The logo, which integrates a Tamil script letter, diverges from the traditional Devanagari symbol. Professor D Udaya Kumar, the designer behind the national Rupee symbol, distanced himself from the political implications.

Despite the controversy, Kumar pointed out the change was a state decision, unrelated to his past design work or his father's political history as a DMK MLA. He emphasized the coincidence, dismissing speculation of any explicit connection.

The DMK government's move, which drew criticism from the BJP, aims to highlight their governance ethos labeled 'everything for all.' The state's decision reflects a desire for regional representation in national symbols, though Kumar refrained from additional remarks on the matter.

