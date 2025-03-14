Peaceful Tradition: Holi and Friday Prayers in Harmony
The Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal observed Friday prayers peacefully with an extended schedule due to Holi celebrations. Security was tightened, and authorities ensured the safe conclusion of both events, with drone surveillance and forces like the Rapid Action Force maintaining alertness.
Friday prayers at Sambhal's distinguished Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid concluded without incident, bolstered by increased security measures, as confirmed by authorities. The extended prayer time, adjusted to 2:30 pm due to the festival of Holi, ensured both religious observances coincided smoothly.
District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya noted the peaceful conclusion of both the Holi celebrations and the Friday prayers, highlighting the exceptional collaboration and coordination of security personnel. The Rapid Action Force, Provincial Armed Constabulary, and local police forces were on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents.
Heightened security prevailed with advanced measures including drone surveillance, ensuring a calm and harmonious observance of cultural and religious traditions. The presence of law enforcement underscored the commitment to public safety during these concurrent events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
