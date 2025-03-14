Peaceful Tradition: Holi and Friday Prayers in Harmony

Friday prayers at Sambhal's distinguished Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid concluded without incident, bolstered by increased security measures, as confirmed by authorities. The extended prayer time, adjusted to 2:30 pm due to the festival of Holi, ensured both religious observances coincided smoothly.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya noted the peaceful conclusion of both the Holi celebrations and the Friday prayers, highlighting the exceptional collaboration and coordination of security personnel. The Rapid Action Force, Provincial Armed Constabulary, and local police forces were on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

Heightened security prevailed with advanced measures including drone surveillance, ensuring a calm and harmonious observance of cultural and religious traditions. The presence of law enforcement underscored the commitment to public safety during these concurrent events.

(With inputs from agencies.)