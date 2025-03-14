High-Profile Legal Battles Shake Hollywood

In a pivotal week for the entertainment industry, Sean 'Diddy' Combs stands at the forefront as he prepares for a court arraignment. The hip-hop icon faces new allegations tied to a long-running, illegal enterprise involving forced labor and sex trafficking, with his trial slated for May 5.

Simultaneously, political tensions simmer in Miami Beach as Mayor Steven Meiner attempts to evict O Cinema for screening a contentious film on Israeli-Palestinian issues. The movie 'No Other Land' has sparked controversy and could jeopardize future grants for the non-profit cinema.

In the film landscape, Robert De Niro takes on dual roles in a riveting crime drama, while Nikki Glaser is slated to return as host of the Golden Globes for the popular awards show's 2026 edition. Additionally, new music by the late Marianne Faithfull will be released, and Brad Pitt astonishes with his authentic portrayal in an upcoming F1 racing film.

