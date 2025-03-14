Left Menu

Chaos Unleashed: Traditions and Controversy Surround 'Laat Sahab' Procession

In Shahjahanpur, the vibrant yet controversial 'Laat Sahab' procession was marred by minor incidents as children allegedly threw stones and other items at the effigy. The event traces back to 1728 and involves unique traditions like playing Holi and mock bribery, despite opposing petitions over the years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The historically significant 'Laat Sahab' procession in Shahjahanpur took a tumultuous turn when a few children allegedly hurled stones at the symbolic effigy as it traversed the city's streets.

Led by Superintendent of Police Rajesh S, authorities ensured the safety of the participants by dispersing the disruptive youths. However, the event continued with 'Laat Sahab' journeying through traditional spots, including Phoolmati Mandir and Town Hall, without further incident.

Dating back to 1728, the 'Laat Sahab' procession is steeped in tradition, initially inspired by Nawab Abdullah Khan's community Holi festivities. Despite controversies and attempts to halt its progression, including petitions to the high court, the procession remains a fixture of cultural significance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

