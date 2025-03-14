Tragedy Strikes: Four Teens Drown in Ulhas River After Holi Celebrations

In a tragic incident on Friday afternoon, four teenage boys drowned in the Ulhas river in Thane district's Badlapur area, as confirmed by local police.

The youths, all aged 15-16 and students of Class X, were swept away as the river's water level rose unexpectedly following their Holi celebrations.

Identified victims are Aryan Medar (15), Om Singh Tomar (15), Siddharth Singh (16), and Aryan Singh (16), all from the Poddar Gruh Complex. Their bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)