Tragedy Strikes: Four Teens Drown in Ulhas River After Holi Celebrations

Four teenage boys from the Poddar Gruh Complex drowned in the Ulhas river in Badlapur. A sudden rise in water level swept them away after celebrating Holi. The victims, aged between 15-16, were identified, and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Friday afternoon, four teenage boys drowned in the Ulhas river in Thane district's Badlapur area, as confirmed by local police.

The youths, all aged 15-16 and students of Class X, were swept away as the river's water level rose unexpectedly following their Holi celebrations.

Identified victims are Aryan Medar (15), Om Singh Tomar (15), Siddharth Singh (16), and Aryan Singh (16), all from the Poddar Gruh Complex. Their bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

