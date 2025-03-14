Patriotic Celebrations: BSF Jawans Mark Holi with Fervor at Sunderbans
BSF jawans celebrated Holi with flower petals and patriotic songs at the Hingalganj border outpost in West Bengal. The celebrations included cultural programs and a community feast. BSF's Director General praised the jawans for their dedication and service, despite being away from family during the festive season.
- Country:
- India
In a vibrant display of patriotism and festivity, the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans celebrated Holi at the Hingalganj border outpost in West Bengal's remote Sunderbans area on Friday. The jawans marked the occasion with colorful flower petals and soul-stirring patriotic songs.
BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary joined the celebrations, lauding the unwavering dedication and devotion of the jawans to their duty. Accompanying him were esteemed officials, including Additional Director General of BSF Eastern Command Ravi Gandhi and Inspector General of South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat.
The celebration was complemented by a series of cultural programs and a traditional community feast known as barakhana. Senior officials expressed admiration for the jawans' unyielding commitment to national service, even as they remained away from their families during the festive season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clash Over CEC Appointment: BJP vs TMC in West Bengal
Nabard Boosts Priority Sector Lending in West Bengal by Over 20%
West Bengal's Green Revolution: The Rise of Plastic Recycling Investments
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Voter Roll Tampering in West Bengal
Seamless Coordination: AAI's Simulated Emergency Drill in West Bengal