Diddy Denies Sex Trafficking Allegations Amidst New Indictment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeared in court on Friday, pleading not guilty to a fresh indictment accusing him of enforcing gruelling work conditions as part of an alleged two-decade sex trafficking operation. The hip-hop icon could face trial in May on these severe charges.

Despite facing charges since 2024, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution, the new indictment against Combs doesn't introduce additional charges but expands on alleged forced labor practices employing threats of physical, financial, and psychological harm.

Combs, known for his pivotal role in the music industry, faces numerous civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. As jury selection begins in April, Combs remains in a Brooklyn prison following his arrest last September, while maintaining his innocence.

