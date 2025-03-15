Diddy Faces Fresh Allegations in Explosive Legal Battle
Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to new accusations in a sex trafficking case. The charges include forcing employees into long hours under threat. Known for founding Bad Boy Records, Combs faces trial in May 2025. A controversial video and 'freak offs' feature prominently in the proceedings.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the iconic hip-hop mogul, entered a not guilty plea on Friday to fresh allegations brought forth in a new indictment. These accusations claim that Combs coerced employees into lengthy work hours and threatened repercussions for noncompliance in a two-decade-long sex trafficking operation.
Addressing the charges in a Manhattan federal court, Combs, 55, appeared before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian. The trial, scheduled for May 5, follows his September 2024 arrest. Clad in tan prison attire, Combs showed a sign of affection to family members present during the hearing's conclusion.
The indictment highlights claims that from 2004 to 2024, Combs manipulated his business empire to exploit women. Notably, the charges discuss recorded 'freak offs' featuring male sex workers. As legal proceedings advance, both the defense and prosecution grapple over key evidence, including a contested hotel surveillance video.
(With inputs from agencies.)
