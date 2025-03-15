Stardom and Scandals: The Week in Entertainment

In a flurry of entertainment news, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a new indictment with accusations related to a sex trafficking scheme; he pleaded not guilty. The trial is slated for May 5 in a Manhattan federal court, with U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian presiding.

Controversy unfolds in Miami Beach as Mayor Steven Meiner seeks to evict O Cinema for screening 'No Other Land,' a move sparking debates on freedom of expression and censorship. The city commissioners are set to decide on the proposed legislation next week.

In Hollywood, Robert De Niro undertakes the challenge of dual roles in 'The Alto Knights,' while Nikki Glaser returns to host the Golden Globes in 2026. Marianne Faithfull's posthumous songs are set for a summer release, continuing to impact the music industry.

