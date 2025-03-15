Tragedy Strikes: Funeral Procession Turns Deadly on Sharda River
Three people drowned after a boat capsized during a funeral procession on Sharda River in Ratanganj. The passengers were attending the cremation of Dinesh Gupta, who died the previous day. Twelve people are receiving treatment, and the deceased have been identified as Sanjay, Khushboo, and Kumkum.
A tragic boat accident claimed the lives of three individuals as a vessel capsized on the Sharda River in Ratanganj. Sixteen people, attending a funeral, were on board when the mishap occurred, local officials reported.
The passengers were en route to attend the cremation of 22-year-old Dinesh Gupta, who drowned in the same river the day before during Holi festivities. While one boat successfully reached the shore, the ill-fated boat carrying other mourners met with disaster, said local residents.
Rescue efforts saw a two-year-old child saved, but three individuals, Sanjay (32), Khushboo (30), and Kumkum (13), were declared dead. Twelve others remain under medical care, according to administrative and police sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
