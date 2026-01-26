Tragic Ferry Accident in Southern Philippines: Search Continues Amidst Rescue Efforts

In the Southern Philippines, a ferry tragedy has claimed at least 15 lives while 316 individuals have been successfully rescued, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The incident unfolded at 1:50 a.m. on Monday when the passenger vessel MV Trisha Kerstin 3, bound for Jolo in Sulu province, capsized after leaving Zamboanga. Operating within its authorized capacity, the ferry had 332 passengers and 27 crew members aboard. PCG teams, utilizing relatively calm waters, have expedited rescue efforts, though 28 people remain unaccounted for.

Commander Romel Dua indicated that an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the accident's cause. Assistance from military aircraft and naval vessels enhances the search and rescue operations. Basilan's governor, Mujiv Hataman, shared footage of the aftermath, illustrating survivors being evacuated and given necessary care. With ferry accidents being tragically frequent in this maritime nation, authorities underscore the ongoing need for improved safety measures.