Rescue and Rehabilitation: A Black Kite's Journey Back to the Wild

A black kite, discovered injured at National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's home, has been successfully rehabilitated by Wildlife SOS, according to a statement released Saturday.

The kite was found stranded with wing injuries in the security control room and was swiftly attended to by security personnel who contacted Wildlife SOS. The rescue team transported the bird for medical care.

Following treatment and observation, the kite regained its strength and was released into the wild. The incident underscores the need for urban wildlife protection and the role timely response plays in the survival of birds like black kites.

(With inputs from agencies.)