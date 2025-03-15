Holi Celebration Turns Violent: Man Attacked in Mumbai
A 29-year-old man was attacked with a sharp weapon during Holi celebrations in Mumbai's Borivali area. The accused, Akash Shinde, targeted Mallesh Narasayya Gattappa due to a past feud. Following the incident, Borivali police charged Shinde with attempted murder and arrested him.
A festive Holi celebration took a violent turn as a man was attacked with a sharp weapon in Mumbai's Borivali area. The incident, which occurred late Thursday night, involved a 29-year-old victim, Mallesh Narasayya Gattappa, who was targeted by Akash Shinde, police reported on Saturday.
According to officials, the victim was engaged in a conversation with friends during the Holika Dahan ceremony when Shinde took the opportunity to confront Gattappa. The altercation, rooted in a past enmity, escalated as the 27-year-old assailant assaulted Gattappa.
The Borivali police swiftly registered a case of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Shinde was subsequently arrested, officials confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
