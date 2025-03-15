Tragic Clashes: Four Fatalities Amid Holi Festivities in Odisha
The Holi celebrations in Odisha turned tragic as four individuals lost their lives due to violent altercations. Incidents in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, and Sambalpur involved past enmities leading to fatal attacks. Authorities are investigating, examining CCTV footage to apprehend the suspects.
The colorful celebration of Holi in Odisha took a dark turn with four violent deaths reported across the state. Bhubaneswar witnessed a brutal daylight murder in the Shantipalli slum, where a youth was stabbed by a group of people, reportedly due to an old feud.
In another grim incident in Bhubaneswar's Sameigadia area, a person was killed after a heated dispute during the festival gatherings. Law enforcement is actively pursuing leads, scrutinizing CCTV footage to track down the perpetrators.
Elsewhere, the celebrations in Ganjam district's Berhampur and Sambalpur were marred by similar violent encounters, leading to the deaths of a contractor and a youth, respectively. Police suspect past enmities as the root cause of these tragic events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
