Governor Shukla Graces Holi's Grand Finale in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla participated in the final celebrations of Holi at Sujanpur, offering prayers at Murli Manohar temple and joining a festive procession. He also attended an exhibition, praising efforts by government bodies and self-help groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:56 IST
Holi
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla marked the vibrant conclusion of Holi celebrations by offering prayers at the revered Murli Manohar temple in Sujanpur.

Governor Shukla actively participated in a vibrant procession on the closing day of the festivities, drawing enthusiasm from the local community.

He also attended an exhibition at Chaugan, where he lauded the exceptional efforts of government departments, public undertakings, and local self-help groups in showcasing their initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

