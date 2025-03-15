Governor Shukla Graces Holi's Grand Finale in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla marked the vibrant conclusion of Holi celebrations by offering prayers at the revered Murli Manohar temple in Sujanpur.

Governor Shukla actively participated in a vibrant procession on the closing day of the festivities, drawing enthusiasm from the local community.

He also attended an exhibition at Chaugan, where he lauded the exceptional efforts of government departments, public undertakings, and local self-help groups in showcasing their initiatives.

