Janhvi Kapoor Reacts to Tragic Vadodara Accident

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has decried the tragic accident in Vadodara, which resulted in the death of a woman and left four others injured, labeling the incident as both appalling and enraging.

The accident transpired on Friday morning when a car, driven at high speed by 20-year-old law student Rakshit Chaurasiya, collided with two-wheelers. Chaurasiya, arrested by the police, faces allegations of drunk driving.

Kapoor shared a video from the accident on her Instagram story, voicing her disgust over the reckless behavior. Eyewitnesses suggest Chaurasiya was intoxicated during the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)