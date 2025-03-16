Left Menu

Janhvi Kapoor Reacts to Tragic Vadodara Accident

Actor Janhvi Kapoor expressed her outrage over a horrifying accident in Vadodara where a speeding car, driven by a law student, led to one death and injuries to four others. Kapoor condemned the act, suggesting it could be a case of drunk driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:56 IST
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has decried the tragic accident in Vadodara, which resulted in the death of a woman and left four others injured, labeling the incident as both appalling and enraging.

The accident transpired on Friday morning when a car, driven at high speed by 20-year-old law student Rakshit Chaurasiya, collided with two-wheelers. Chaurasiya, arrested by the police, faces allegations of drunk driving.

Kapoor shared a video from the accident on her Instagram story, voicing her disgust over the reckless behavior. Eyewitnesses suggest Chaurasiya was intoxicated during the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

