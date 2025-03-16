Left Menu

Millie Bobby Brown Defends Her Dynamic Accent Amidst Criticisms

Millie Bobby Brown addresses criticism over her alternating British and American accents, attributing it to her diverse background and acting profession. On the SmartLess podcast, she discussed her adaptability to different accents around family and work environments, labeling the controversy as 'accent-gate.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:18 IST
Actor Millie Bobby Brown (Image source:X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actress Millie Bobby Brown has publicly addressed the criticisms regarding her fluctuating accent, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Known for alternating between British and American speech patterns, Brown explained her stance on the SmartLess podcast, highlighting the public fuss over her so-called 'accent-gate.'

Brown, who recently married Jake Bongiovi, noted that her husband's American family has influenced her speech. 'When I'm with his family, I naturally slip into an American accent. When I'm back in England with my parents, the British accent comes back,' she remarked, pointing out the surrounding influence on her speech.

The Stranger Things star further elaborated on her acting career as the catalyst for her accent adaptation, stating, 'As an actor, I adapt and mimic what I hear, which is part of my job.' Brown, who will appear in the fifth season of Stranger Things, has previously defended her accent shifts in an interview with internet personality Max Balegde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

