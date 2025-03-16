Millie Bobby Brown Defends Her Dynamic Accent Amidst Criticisms

Actress Millie Bobby Brown has publicly addressed the criticisms regarding her fluctuating accent, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Known for alternating between British and American speech patterns, Brown explained her stance on the SmartLess podcast, highlighting the public fuss over her so-called 'accent-gate.'

Brown, who recently married Jake Bongiovi, noted that her husband's American family has influenced her speech. 'When I'm with his family, I naturally slip into an American accent. When I'm back in England with my parents, the British accent comes back,' she remarked, pointing out the surrounding influence on her speech.

The Stranger Things star further elaborated on her acting career as the catalyst for her accent adaptation, stating, 'As an actor, I adapt and mimic what I hear, which is part of my job.' Brown, who will appear in the fifth season of Stranger Things, has previously defended her accent shifts in an interview with internet personality Max Balegde.

(With inputs from agencies.)