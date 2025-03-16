Honoring a Legacy: The Monumental Tribute to Potti Sriramulu

In a tribute to Indian freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has declared the plan to erect a 58-foot statue in Amaravati. This gesture honors Sriramulu's 58-day hunger strike, a pivotal event that resulted in the formation of the Andhra state.

During a gathering at his residence in Undavalli, Naidu disclosed that the statue and a commemorative memorial are projected to be completed by Sriramulu's next birth anniversary. He also announced that Sriramulu's ancestral home in Padamatipalli village will be transformed into a museum, alongside the construction of a modern health centre and a high school in the area.

The Chief Minister reiterated the historical significance of December 15, commemorating Sriramulu's martyrdom, and highlighted that Andhra Pradesh aims to become the number one state by 2047, built upon the foundation laid by Sriramulu's sacrifices.

(With inputs from agencies.)