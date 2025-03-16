Embrace Life: Modi's Perspective on Living Fully
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses the importance of living life fully in a podcast with Lex Fridman. He emphasizes embracing life rather than fearing its inevitable end. Modi advises spending each moment purposefully, contributing positively, and shedding fear of death to realize life's full potential.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the topic of life and death in a thought-provoking conversation with podcast host Lex Fridman.
Modi stressed the importance of embracing life rather than fearing its inevitable end, highlighting that life's uncertainty should inspire purpose and growth.
Encouraging listeners to make every moment count, Modi advised focusing energy on enriching life and contributing positively, while shedding fears of death, to truly flourish.
