Left Menu

Embrace Life: Modi's Perspective on Living Fully

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses the importance of living life fully in a podcast with Lex Fridman. He emphasizes embracing life rather than fearing its inevitable end. Modi advises spending each moment purposefully, contributing positively, and shedding fear of death to realize life's full potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:13 IST
Embrace Life: Modi's Perspective on Living Fully
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the topic of life and death in a thought-provoking conversation with podcast host Lex Fridman.

Modi stressed the importance of embracing life rather than fearing its inevitable end, highlighting that life's uncertainty should inspire purpose and growth.

Encouraging listeners to make every moment count, Modi advised focusing energy on enriching life and contributing positively, while shedding fears of death, to truly flourish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025