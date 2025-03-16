Left Menu

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Parenting Win & Unveils New Elle Woods

Reese Witherspoon shares a heartwarming parenting moment with her sons, revealing her influence on their individuality. Meanwhile, Witherspoon announces Lexi Minetree as the young Elle Woods for the Legally Blonde prequel series, airing soon on Prime Video. Her involvement in casting highlights her commitment to the series.

Renowned actress and producer Reese Witherspoon recently shared a touching story about her parenting journey. In a video on Instagram Stories, the 'Legally Blonde' star recounted a night out with her sons, 21-year-old Deacon Phillippe and 12-year-old Tennessee, where they reflected on valuable life lessons.

Witherspoon revealed a heartfelt moment when a friend inquired about the most important lesson their mother taught them. One son replied that his mother's advice to embrace being 'weird' and different resonated deeply, filling Witherspoon with immense joy. The 'Big Little Lies' actor expressed pride in teaching her children the strength in individuality.

In another significant update, Witherspoon announced Lexi Minetree as the young Elle Woods in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, set to air on Prime Video. Witherspoon, who originated the iconic role, shared an emotional video unveiling the casting, emphasizing Minetree's talent and dedication.

