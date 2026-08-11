MSME Ministry and DPIIT Join Hands to Take Indian GI Products Global

India is looking to turn its diverse range of Geographical Indication (GI) products into stronger commercial opportunities for artisans, weavers and small producers through a new partnership between the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi on 5 August 2026, creating a framework that connects intellectual property protection with business development, digital commerce and wider access to domestic and international buyers.

GI Products to Get Stronger Commercial Support

DPIIT is responsible for the registration and legal protection of GIs under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, while the MSME Ministry supports the growth and financial development of small businesses, traditional industries and artisans across India.

GI registration protects products whose qualities, reputation or identity are closely associated with a particular geographical region, yet legal recognition alone does not guarantee that producers will gain access to larger or more profitable markets.

The partnership will focus on commercialisation, quality standardisation and market penetration, helping traditional products develop into scalable and export-ready businesses without losing the regional identity that gives them their distinctive value.

Bharat GI Banner to Expand Digital Market Access

A major part of the collaboration involves helping GI collectives and authorised users join the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Government e-Marketplace (GeM), where products are expected to be promoted under a dedicated "Bharat GI" banner.

Bringing more producers onto digital platforms could give artisans and small enterprises greater visibility beyond their traditional markets while making authentic GI products easier for buyers across India to discover.

The MSME Ministry and DPIIT will also integrate the One District One Product (ODOP) approach into relevant programmes and interventions, connecting district-level specialities with broader efforts to develop commercially sustainable businesses.

Trade Exhibitions to Connect Artisans With Buyers

The two organisations plan to jointly support dedicated GI Pavilions at national and international trade exhibitions, buyer-seller meetings and expos, giving producers opportunities to showcase their goods directly to potential customers and commercial partners.

Capacity building and digital enablement will form another part of the initiative, addressing practical challenges that artisans, weavers and producer collectives may face when trying to meet quality requirements, use online marketplaces or reach premium customers.

By bringing DPIIT's intellectual property responsibilities together with the MSME Ministry's enterprise-development network, the government expects the partnership to strengthen livelihoods while increasing the commercial value of India's regional products.

The initiative also supports the wider Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local vision by helping locally rooted products find stronger positions in Indian and global markets.