Ayushmann Khurrana: The New Face of Fit India

In a groundbreaking initiative, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been named the new 'Fit India Icon' by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The announcement was made at a high-profile ceremony held on Sunday in New Delhi, marking a significant step in India's nationwide fitness campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Fit India Movement, dedicated to promoting a culture of fitness, strives to make staying healthy accessible and engaging through a variety of initiatives. Khurrana highlighted the essential role of fitness in navigating personal and professional challenges, stating that 'Good health empowers us to do anything.'

With Khurrana's involvement, the movement hopes to inspire the youth of India to prioritize their health, thereby contributing to a more productive and prosperous nation. His latest film, 'Dream Girl 2,' directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, adds to his influential public persona.

