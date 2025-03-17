Conan O'Brien Set to Return as Oscars Host in 2026

Conan O'Brien, renowned late-night host and comedian, will once again grace the Oscars stage, leading the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026. The announcement, made by the film academy on Monday, cited O'Brien's successful debut at this year's ceremony.

Despite the relatively low-profile winning film 'Anora', the Oscars managed to draw a massive audience of 19.7 million viewers, the highest in five years. ABC reported a significant youth demographic turnout, propelled by mobile and laptop streaming, making it 2025's top prime-time entertainment event.

O'Brien will collaborate with returning executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, alongside producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney. The academy expressed excitement in working with a team that delivered a visually stunning and socially engaging show, outpacing viewership metrics of major events like the Grammys and Super Bowl.

