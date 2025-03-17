Left Menu

Conan O'Brien Set to Return as Oscars Host in 2026

Conan O'Brien will host the 98th Academy Awards in 2026. His debut as host saw record viewership. The Academy hails his comedic style and confirms the return of key producers. The 2025 Oscars hit social media success, marking the first live stream on Hulu, despite some technical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:14 IST
Conan O'Brien Set to Return as Oscars Host in 2026
Conan O'Brien
  • Country:
  • United States

Conan O'Brien, renowned late-night host and comedian, will once again grace the Oscars stage, leading the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026. The announcement, made by the film academy on Monday, cited O'Brien's successful debut at this year's ceremony.

Despite the relatively low-profile winning film 'Anora', the Oscars managed to draw a massive audience of 19.7 million viewers, the highest in five years. ABC reported a significant youth demographic turnout, propelled by mobile and laptop streaming, making it 2025's top prime-time entertainment event.

O'Brien will collaborate with returning executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, alongside producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney. The academy expressed excitement in working with a team that delivered a visually stunning and socially engaging show, outpacing viewership metrics of major events like the Grammys and Super Bowl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025