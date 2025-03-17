Left Menu

Emilie Dequenne: A Celebrated Belgian Talent Remembered

Emilie Dequenne, a renowned Belgian actress known for her Cannes-winning role in 'Rosetta,' passed away at 43 due to a rare cancer. Her career included notable roles in 'The Girl on the Train' and 'The Missing.' Despite international fame, Dequenne preferred European cinema over Hollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:41 IST
Emilie Dequenne, the esteemed Belgian actress and Cannes Film Festival award winner, has passed away at the age of 43. Dequenne, who was celebrated for her breakout role in 'Rosetta,' succumbed to a rare cancer, as reported by her family and agent.

The actress gained fame at 18 when she won the best actress award at Cannes in 1999. Her performance in 'Rosetta' by Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne was lauded internationally. Over the years, Dequenne continued to make her mark in films such as 'The Girl on the Train' and 'Our Children,' winning several awards.

Despite opportunities in Hollywood, Dequenne chose to focus on European cinema, finding it more aligned with her artistic vision. She is survived by her husband Michel Ferracci and daughter Milla Savarese. Her loss is deeply felt in the cinematic world.

