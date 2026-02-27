Paramount Skydance Set to Acquire Warner Bros: A Blockbuster Deal in Hollywood

Paramount Skydance is poised to acquire Warner Bros after Netflix stepped back from the bidding war. The Hollywood saga saw Netflix refuse to match Paramount's $31-per-share offer, considering it financially unviable.

Netflix shares rose 10% in extended trading, as they confirmed the exit from the bid. The Warner Bros board still has to officially end ties with Netflix and accept Paramount's proposal. An insider revealed Netflix was advised to retreat, given a competing billionaire's willingness to overspend.

This acquisition could unite notable entities like HBO Max and Paramount+, raising potential antitrust concerns. Accusations of political favoritism pepper the deal, with the Ellison family, known for their political links, committing significant financial resources, supported by major banks.