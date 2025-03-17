AAP's Tribute to the Martyrs: Rekindling the Spirit of Shaheedi Diwas

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans a significant event to honor freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, coinciding with Shaheedi Diwas on March 23. AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai revealed the plans, detailing the party's strategy to observe the day as a tribute to these national heroes.

In preparation, AAP has established Lok Sabha-wise committees, ensuring meticulous coordination at all levels. Gopal Rai emphasized the participation of all AAP officials, including MLAs and councilors, at the 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam' event. Meetings are scheduled at both district and constituency levels to enhance mobilization efforts.

AAP views the tribute as a pivotal opportunity to remind the public of the sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle. The party aims to reinforce these ideals through a targeted, grassroots approach, underscoring its commitment to keeping the legacy of the martyrs alive in contemporary India.

