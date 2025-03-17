Kalinga Literary Festival Set to Inspire Global Minds
The 11th Kalinga Literary Festival will be hosted in Bhubaneswar from March 21. Around 400 writers and intellectuals will attend, including a contingent from Nepal. Notable attendees include Odisha's Governor, the Chief Minister, and Indonesia's Ambassador to India.
The much-anticipated 11th edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is set to commence in Bhubaneswar on March 21, as announced by the organizers on Monday.
This three-day literary extravaganza will draw in more than 400 writers, intellectuals, and thought leaders from around the globe, according to KLF founder Rashmi Ranjan Parida.
Expected among the participants are ten notable writers from Nepal, who will contribute to over 10 global literature sessions. Distinguished guests such as Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampat, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Indonesia's Ambassador to India, Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi, are slated to grace the event.
