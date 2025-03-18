Left Menu

Pope Francis: Balancing Transparency and Privacy in Recovery

Pope Francis is showing slight improvement as he undergoes treatment for double pneumonia. The Vatican has released the first photo of him post-hospitalization while controlling public narratives about his illness, avoiding turning it into a spectacle. His condition has stabilized after initial setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 18-03-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 00:37 IST
Pope Francis: Balancing Transparency and Privacy in Recovery
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis is experiencing slight improvements in his treatment for double pneumonia, the Vatican reported on Monday. The pontiff, aged 88, is now able to spend time off high oxygen flows during the day, using only supplemental nasal oxygen. Doctors are also reducing the use of his nighttime mechanical ventilation mask to encourage his lungs to function independently.

The Vatican has not provided a release date or any confirmation of scheduled events, such as King Charles III's visit or Holy Week in April. This comes after the first image of Francis post-hospitalization was released. The photo, taken as he was wheeled into his chapel without nasal tubes, highlights his control over publicizing his health struggle, contrasting with past papal health disclosures.

Francis' initial hospitalization period was characterized by severe challenges, including respiratory issues and kidney complications. With his current stabilized condition, the Vatican has reduced medical updates, with the next expected on Wednesday. While aiming for transparency, Francis seeks to present his health battles without drama, as reflected in the carefully released photo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025