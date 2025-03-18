Pope Francis: Balancing Transparency and Privacy in Recovery

Pope Francis is experiencing slight improvements in his treatment for double pneumonia, the Vatican reported on Monday. The pontiff, aged 88, is now able to spend time off high oxygen flows during the day, using only supplemental nasal oxygen. Doctors are also reducing the use of his nighttime mechanical ventilation mask to encourage his lungs to function independently.

The Vatican has not provided a release date or any confirmation of scheduled events, such as King Charles III's visit or Holy Week in April. This comes after the first image of Francis post-hospitalization was released. The photo, taken as he was wheeled into his chapel without nasal tubes, highlights his control over publicizing his health struggle, contrasting with past papal health disclosures.

Francis' initial hospitalization period was characterized by severe challenges, including respiratory issues and kidney complications. With his current stabilized condition, the Vatican has reduced medical updates, with the next expected on Wednesday. While aiming for transparency, Francis seeks to present his health battles without drama, as reflected in the carefully released photo.

