Parade Tragedy: Bagpipers' Bus Collides with Tractor-Trailer

A charter bus carrying musicians from the Greater Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band collided with an empty tractor-trailer in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to officials.

The crash, which occurred Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 84, resulted in 17 people on board sustaining minor injuries, as confirmed by Trooper First Class Robert Urban of the Pennsylvania State Police.

The band was returning from a St. Patrick's Day parade in Milford when the accident happened. The crash is currently under investigation, and the band has cancelled group events planned for Monday, though some members may perform solo, stated Bill Hetherson, the band's business manager.

