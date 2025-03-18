Left Menu

Parade Tragedy: Bagpipers' Bus Collides with Tractor-Trailer

A charter bus carrying the Greater Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band crashed into an empty tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania, injuring 17 members. The incident occurred after a St. Patrick's Day parade and none of the injuries were severe. The crash is under investigation by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pennsylvania | Updated: 18-03-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 04:58 IST
Parade Tragedy: Bagpipers' Bus Collides with Tractor-Trailer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A charter bus carrying musicians from the Greater Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band collided with an empty tractor-trailer in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to officials.

The crash, which occurred Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 84, resulted in 17 people on board sustaining minor injuries, as confirmed by Trooper First Class Robert Urban of the Pennsylvania State Police.

The band was returning from a St. Patrick's Day parade in Milford when the accident happened. The crash is currently under investigation, and the band has cancelled group events planned for Monday, though some members may perform solo, stated Bill Hetherson, the band's business manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025