Rediscovering Black Paris: A Creative Renaissance

The Pompidou Center in Paris is uncovering a pivotal chapter in art history with the 'Black Paris' exhibition, running from March 19 to June 30. This groundbreaking display delves into the influence and presence of Black artists in the city from the 1950s to 2000.

Encompassing over 300 works by around 150 major artists, the exhibition offers a rich tapestry of contributions from African Americans, Caribbeans, Africans, and Afro-descendants. It emphasizes Black consciousness and the shared experiences of racism and history of slavery among these artists. The show arrives as the Pompidou prepares for a five-year renovation.

The exhibition also recounts post-World War II migrations of African American intellectuals to Paris, seeking freedom from segregation. Curators underline the ambivalent relationship artists experienced, with racism still targeting Black Africans and Algerians. Curator Alicia Knock describes Paris as an 'anti-colonial workshop,' where artists redefined modernism, fostering movements like Pan-Africanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)