Aashi Tripathi's Debut: A Painter's Muse in 'Rang Daaro'

Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi's daughter, Aashi Tripathi, debuts in acting with the music video 'Rang Daaro'. The track captures love and art, featuring Aashi as a painter's muse. Both parents express pride in her performance. The video is available on social media and streaming platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:28 IST
Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi expressed immense pride in his daughter Aashi Tripathi, who makes her acting debut in the music video 'Rang Daaro'. Released just before Holi, the track is a romantic melody that celebrates the essence of love and art.

The music video features Aashi portraying the muse of a painter, reflecting her passion for the performing arts. Her father, Pankaj, known for his roles in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Mirzapur', was moved by her natural expressions in her debut project.

Approached by composer Abhinav R Kaushik, the video was a project approved by Aashi's mother, Mridula. The family looks forward to Aashi's growth and success. 'Rang Daaro' is available on various social media and audio streaming platforms.

