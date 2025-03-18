Left Menu

Tracy Morgan's Courtside Incident Halts Knicks Game Action

Comedian Tracy Morgan fell ill during a basketball game between the Heat and the Knicks, temporarily halting the match at Madison Square Garden. Workers addressed the situation for over ten minutes. The public awaits updates from Morgan, known for his comedic roles and his unwavering support for the Knicks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:09 IST
Tracy Morgan

During the second half of the Heat-Knicks game, beloved comedian and actor Tracy Morgan experienced a health scare, causing a temporary interruption in the Madison Square Garden action.

The game paused with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter as staff tended to Morgan's area, leading to a delay exceeding ten minutes. Morgan, a lifelong Knicks fan, recently appeared at "Saturday Night Live's" 50th anniversary events.

Representatives from Madison Square Garden expressed well wishes for Morgan's swift recovery, while the Knicks celebrated a 116-95 victory. The public eagerly awaits further news on Morgan's condition, while he prepares for a new comedy role on NBC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

