Tracy Morgan's Courtside Incident Halts Knicks Game Action

During the second half of the Heat-Knicks game, beloved comedian and actor Tracy Morgan experienced a health scare, causing a temporary interruption in the Madison Square Garden action.

The game paused with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter as staff tended to Morgan's area, leading to a delay exceeding ten minutes. Morgan, a lifelong Knicks fan, recently appeared at "Saturday Night Live's" 50th anniversary events.

Representatives from Madison Square Garden expressed well wishes for Morgan's swift recovery, while the Knicks celebrated a 116-95 victory. The public eagerly awaits further news on Morgan's condition, while he prepares for a new comedy role on NBC.

