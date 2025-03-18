Left Menu

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth Wraps Up 'Coolie' Shoot

Rajinikanth has completed filming for his upcoming movie 'Coolie', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and backed by Sun Pictures. The film, his 171st, features Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan. Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Sun Pictures announced the wrap on their official X handle.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has wrapped up filming for his highly anticipated movie 'Coolie'.

The film, directed by renowned filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, is produced under the Sun Pictures banner. This marks Rajinikanth's 171st film, adding another feather to his illustrious career.

The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while it also features well-known actors Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan. Sun Pictures announced the completion of the film on the social media platform X, sharing celebratory moments from the set.

