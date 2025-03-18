Left Menu

Ilaiyaraaja Makes Waves with Western Symphony Debut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ilaiyaraaja following his debut presentation of a Western classical symphony in London. The event, featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, marks a historic milestone in Ilaiyaraaja's influential musical career, celebrated for its global impact.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a meeting with Ilaiyaraaja, the renowned composer and Rajya Sabha MP, celebrating his significant achievement in the world of music. Modi highlighted Ilaiyaraaja's historical debut of his first Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London, performed with the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The prime minister expressed his admiration for Ilaiyaraaja on social media, calling him a musical titan who continuously influences global music and culture. Modi emphasized the trailblazing nature of Ilaiyaraaja's contributions, which redefine excellence internationally.

The event in London adds a remarkable chapter to Ilaiyaraaja's unparalleled musical journey, reflecting his ongoing legacy and monumental impact on music worldwide.

