Left Menu

Celebrating Linguistic Diversity: India's Multicultural Showcase in London

India House in London celebrated International Mother Language Day with cultural performances, highlighting the unity and diversity of India's states. The event featured poetry, music, and dance, showcasing India's rich linguistic heritage and emphasizing the importance of multilingual education for inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:00 IST
Celebrating Linguistic Diversity: India's Multicultural Showcase in London
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India House in London became a vibrant hub of cultural exchange as it celebrated International Mother Language Day.

The gathering highlighted India's linguistic diversity with performances including Bhojpuri poetry, Sanskrit shlokas, and folk dances from across the country.

Key speakers underscored the role of language in preserving cultural roots and promoting educational inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

 Global
2
Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

 India
3
Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meeru...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026