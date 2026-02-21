Celebrating Linguistic Diversity: India's Multicultural Showcase in London
India House in London celebrated International Mother Language Day with cultural performances, highlighting the unity and diversity of India's states. The event featured poetry, music, and dance, showcasing India's rich linguistic heritage and emphasizing the importance of multilingual education for inclusion.
India House in London became a vibrant hub of cultural exchange as it celebrated International Mother Language Day.
The gathering highlighted India's linguistic diversity with performances including Bhojpuri poetry, Sanskrit shlokas, and folk dances from across the country.
Key speakers underscored the role of language in preserving cultural roots and promoting educational inclusion.
