Valiant Vaishnavi: A Tennis Rising Star Shines at ITF Women's Open

Vaishnavi Adkar, a budding talent from Pune, excelled at the ITF Women's Open, finishing as a runner-up after battling against Belgium's Hanne Vandewinkel. Despite a challenging final, Adkar gained valuable experience, ranking points, and a boost in confidence, signalling her promising future in tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:08 IST
Wildcard Vaishnavi Adkar's impressive journey concluded with a runner-up finish at the ITF Women's Open when she faced world number 124, Hanne Vandewinkel, in a challenging singles final.

The Belgian claimed victory with a commanding 6-0, 6-1 performance, highlighting her dominance throughout the week. Vandewinkel's triumph rewarded her with 100 WTA ranking points and USD 15,239, while Adkar earned 65 ranking points and USD 8,147.

Despite the loss, Adkar focused on the positive aspects, noting her growth and the confidence boost gained from the week, which she believes will significantly aid her future performances.

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

