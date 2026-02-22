Valiant Vaishnavi: A Tennis Rising Star Shines at ITF Women's Open

Wildcard Vaishnavi Adkar's impressive journey concluded with a runner-up finish at the ITF Women's Open when she faced world number 124, Hanne Vandewinkel, in a challenging singles final.

The Belgian claimed victory with a commanding 6-0, 6-1 performance, highlighting her dominance throughout the week. Vandewinkel's triumph rewarded her with 100 WTA ranking points and USD 15,239, while Adkar earned 65 ranking points and USD 8,147.

Despite the loss, Adkar focused on the positive aspects, noting her growth and the confidence boost gained from the week, which she believes will significantly aid her future performances.