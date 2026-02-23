London Gears Up for Robotaxi Revolution Amidst Scepticism

In an ambitious technological leap, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, an autonomous vehicle developed by Wayve Technologies, is being tested on the bustling streets of London. This move comes in anticipation of the UK's planned robotaxi trials set for spring. US and Chinese tech giants Waymo and Baidu are also keen to participate in this international competition.

The introduction of unmanned taxis faces resistance from London's seasoned black cab drivers, who are sceptical about the viability of self-driving vehicles navigating the city's intricate road system. This scepticism stems from their extensive training that includes memorizing hundreds of routes, a course known as 'The Knowledge'.

Despite the challenges, companies believe there is room for autonomous vehicles as part of a multi-modal approach to transport. Wayve aims to integrate its technology into London's landscape, asserting that its AI can adapt to varying urban scenarios without high-definition maps. Waymo plans a gradual entry, highlighting cooperation over competition with existing transportation modes.