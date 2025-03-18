Left Menu

Conan O'Brien Set to Return as Oscars Host, Drama in Entertainment World Continues

Conan O'Brien will return as Oscars host in 2026 after a record-breaking 2025 telecast. Liam Payne's fans honor him with a bench in Buenos Aires. Brands distance from Kim Soo-hyun amid dating scandal. Drake's label defends against lawsuit over Lamar's lyrics. Queen wins 2025 Polar Music Prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:29 IST
Conan O'Brien Set to Return as Oscars Host, Drama in Entertainment World Continues
Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien, renowned comedian and late-night show host, is set to make his comeback as the Oscars host in 2026. Following his successful hosting stint in 2025, which attracted nearly 20 million U.S. viewers, the Academy confirmed his role in what promises to be another spectacular evening.

Amidst an unfortunate incident, fans of Liam Payne gathered to commemorate the late singer with a dedicated bench in Buenos Aires. This tribute follows his tragic passing, leaving a marked impact on his admirers worldwide.

In the business world, Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun faces a major setback as brands including Prada cut ties following a dating controversy. Meanwhile, Drake's label, Universal Music Group, seeks dismissal of a lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's lyrics, showcasing the ongoing drama within the music industry. Topping off the news, British rock band Queen, jazz pianist Herbie Hancock, and soprano Barbara Hannigan are celebrated with the prestigious Polar Music Prize, highlighting their exceptional contributions to the music scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025