Conan O'Brien Set to Return as Oscars Host, Drama in Entertainment World Continues

Conan O'Brien, renowned comedian and late-night show host, is set to make his comeback as the Oscars host in 2026. Following his successful hosting stint in 2025, which attracted nearly 20 million U.S. viewers, the Academy confirmed his role in what promises to be another spectacular evening.

Amidst an unfortunate incident, fans of Liam Payne gathered to commemorate the late singer with a dedicated bench in Buenos Aires. This tribute follows his tragic passing, leaving a marked impact on his admirers worldwide.

In the business world, Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun faces a major setback as brands including Prada cut ties following a dating controversy. Meanwhile, Drake's label, Universal Music Group, seeks dismissal of a lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's lyrics, showcasing the ongoing drama within the music industry. Topping off the news, British rock band Queen, jazz pianist Herbie Hancock, and soprano Barbara Hannigan are celebrated with the prestigious Polar Music Prize, highlighting their exceptional contributions to the music scene.

