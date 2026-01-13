Left Menu

Revamping Roads: A New Era for West Delhi’s Commute

The Delhi government has launched a Rs 64.04 crore project to improve the Nangloi-Najafgarh road and drainage system. This initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion and prevent waterlogging by upgrading stormwater drains and road conditions. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lt Governor VK Saxena are spearheading the efforts.

In a significant move to ease commuting woes in West Delhi, the Delhi government has unveiled a Rs 64.04 crore project to overhaul the Nangloi-Najafgarh road and drainage system. The initiative, announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance the city's resilience against waterlogging.

The project includes the construction of new stormwater drains and the upgrade of existing ones along the road, a dire need in light of previous neglect. Lt Governor VK Saxena, who laid the foundation stone alongside Gupta, emphasized the urgency of the work, recalling his visits to several deteriorating areas last year where conditions were miserable.

Additional measures include road reconstruction and the installation of crash barriers for safer travel, particularly during the monsoon season. Public Works Department Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh asserted the government's commitment to transforming the region's infrastructure, which had been plagued by neglect and poor conditions for over a decade.

