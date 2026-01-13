Trump Pulls Plug on Iran Talks Amidst Protests

President Trump announced Tuesday that he has canceled meetings with Iranian officials in light of the government's crackdown on protests. He assured Iranian citizens that 'help is on its way,' although he offered no specifics on what this help might entail.

Earlier this week, Trump claimed Iran wanted to open negotiations with Washington after he threatened military action. More than 2,000 have reportedly been killed in Iran, according to human rights monitors.

In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump urged Iranian patriots to continue protesting. He added that the names of those responsible for killings will face consequences and stated all meetings with Iranian officials have been canceled until the killing of protesters ceases.