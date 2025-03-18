Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh Wraps UK Shoot for 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh completed filming for the UK schedule of his upcoming Punjabi horror-comedy movie 'Sardaar Ji 3.' Set to release on June 27, the film is directed by Amar Hundal and features an ensemble cast including Gulshan Grover and Manav Vij.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has concluded the UK filming schedule for his highly-anticipated Punjabi film, 'Sardaar Ji 3.' The actor made the announcement on his Instagram Story, delighting fans eager for the movie's release.

The film, slated for a global unveiling on June 27, marks the third installment in the beloved Punjabi horror-comedy franchise 'Sardaar Ji.' Directed by Amar Hundal, the movie promises an entertaining continuation of the series that first charmed audiences in 2015 and 2016.

Joining Dosanjh in this cinematic venture are seasoned actors Gulshan Grover, Manav Vij, and others, ensuring an engaging ensemble cast. With excitement building, audiences eagerly anticipate the film's arrival this summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

