Diljit Dosanjh Wraps UK Shoot for 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has concluded the UK filming schedule for his highly-anticipated Punjabi film, 'Sardaar Ji 3.' The actor made the announcement on his Instagram Story, delighting fans eager for the movie's release.

The film, slated for a global unveiling on June 27, marks the third installment in the beloved Punjabi horror-comedy franchise 'Sardaar Ji.' Directed by Amar Hundal, the movie promises an entertaining continuation of the series that first charmed audiences in 2015 and 2016.

Joining Dosanjh in this cinematic venture are seasoned actors Gulshan Grover, Manav Vij, and others, ensuring an engaging ensemble cast. With excitement building, audiences eagerly anticipate the film's arrival this summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)