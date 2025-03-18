SZA Makes History: R&B Artist of the Year Hat-Trick at iHeartRadio Awards

In a groundbreaking achievement, American singer-songwriter SZA has been named R&B Artist of the Year for the third consecutive time at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Hosted by LL Cool J, the ceremony lauded SZA for her continued influence in music, underscoring an era of exceptional success for the artist.

SZA, whose real name is Solana Rowe, expressed heartfelt gratitude from the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, thanking her team and fans for their unwavering support. She emphasized the joy of breaking genre boundaries and extended a warm thank you to iHeartRadio for acknowledging her contributions to music.

This year, SZA was a major contender with four nominations, including Best Lyrics and Artist of the Year. The awards also spotlighted Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour and honored industry icons like Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey. Furthermore, SZA is set to embark on a stadium tour with Kendrick Lamar, promising an unforgettable experience that follows their notable Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

