Left Menu

Varuna 2023: A New Chapter in Indo-French Naval Alliances

The 23rd edition of Exercise Varuna represents the enduring maritime collaboration between India and France. Set to take place from March 19-22, 2023, in the Arabian Sea, it features complex maneuvers in multiple domains and underscores the commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:35 IST
Varuna 2023: A New Chapter in Indo-French Naval Alliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The bilateral naval exercise 'Varuna' marks its 23rd edition, celebrating the long-standing maritime alliance between India and France. Scheduled from March 19-22 in the Arabian Sea, the exercise will include intricate maneuvers across sub-surface, surface, and air domains.

Since its initiation in 2001, Exercise Varuna has been pivotal in consolidating the defense relationship between the two nations. This year's edition will spotlight both nations' capabilities to cooperate in complex maritime environments, with major warships such as the aircraft carriers Vikrant and Charles de Gaulle taking part, alongside their fighter jets, destroyers, frigates, and India's Scorpene-class submarine.

Advanced air defense drills and fighter exercises, including mock dogfights between the French Rafale-M and Indian MiG-29K, aim to enhance combat readiness. Anti-submarine and surface warfare operations will enable joint fleet maneuvers, and maritime patrols will bolster situational awareness—all in pursuit of a secure maritime environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025