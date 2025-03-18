Varuna 2023: A New Chapter in Indo-French Naval Alliances

The bilateral naval exercise 'Varuna' marks its 23rd edition, celebrating the long-standing maritime alliance between India and France. Scheduled from March 19-22 in the Arabian Sea, the exercise will include intricate maneuvers across sub-surface, surface, and air domains.

Since its initiation in 2001, Exercise Varuna has been pivotal in consolidating the defense relationship between the two nations. This year's edition will spotlight both nations' capabilities to cooperate in complex maritime environments, with major warships such as the aircraft carriers Vikrant and Charles de Gaulle taking part, alongside their fighter jets, destroyers, frigates, and India's Scorpene-class submarine.

Advanced air defense drills and fighter exercises, including mock dogfights between the French Rafale-M and Indian MiG-29K, aim to enhance combat readiness. Anti-submarine and surface warfare operations will enable joint fleet maneuvers, and maritime patrols will bolster situational awareness—all in pursuit of a secure maritime environment.

