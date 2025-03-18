Telangana Shines on Global Stage as Host of Miss World 2025

The prestigious 72nd Miss World pageant will unfold in Hyderabad, Telangana, this May, marking India's turn to host the celebrated international event. The Telangana government is pulling out all stops to ensure that the pageant not only dazzles but also serves as a lever to bolster tourism in the region.

Critical to achieving this goal is the focus on visitor safety and comfort, with plans to establish a dedicated tourist police force. The government will enhance surveillance measures in Hyderabad and beyond, showcasing Telangana as a secure and welcoming destination on the global stage.

Telangana's robust infrastructure, including the award-winning Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, supports seamless connectivity. Combined with the state's celebrated hospitality and conducive atmosphere for international gatherings, Telangana is positioning itself as an attractive destination for global events.

On display will also be Telangana's rich cultural heritage. Local artisans, traditional performers, curated tours, and iconic sites are set to offer visitors immersive experiences reflective of the state's diverse history and vibrant culture.

Moreover, Hyderabad's iconic locations like Ramoji Film City and Golconda Fort will take center stage, leveraging the city's reputation as a burgeoning film and entertainment hub.

As Telangana showcases its prowess in the healthcare sector, known as the 'vaccine capital of the world,' via organized hospital tours for international participants, the region aims to establish itself as a beacon of affordable, top-tier medical care.

I&PR Telangana succinctly encapsulates the aspiration: 'Telangana, Zarur Aana,' urging the world to experience the beauty and warmth woven into the land, its people, and its traditions.

