Behind the Scenes: Hrithik Roshan's Triumph Over Adversity

Hrithik Roshan's journey in Bollywood is marked by his battle with stammering, as recounted by his father Rakesh Roshan. Despite early challenges, Hrithik overcame his speech impediment through rigorous practice, starring in landmark films like 'Krrish'. The Roshan family legacy is explored in a new Netflix series.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's rise to fame is not just a tale of cinematic success but also a story of personal triumph over speech impediments. His father, renowned director Rakesh Roshan, shared insights into Hrithik's early struggle with stammering during an interview with ANI.

The elder Roshan recounted his sense of helplessness as a father watching Hrithik grapple with stuttering, a condition that held him back from expressing his intelligence and education. One vivid memory was when Hrithik locked himself in a bathroom, learning simple phrases like 'Thank you, Dubai'.

Through diligent efforts, including reading newspapers aloud in multiple languages, Hrithik overcame his stammer. This personal victory was echoed in his career, illustrated by performances in films like 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and the subsequent 'Krrish' series, shown through his evolving roles conceptualized by Rakesh Roshan.

