Peru's State of Emergency: A Nation Mourns as Violence Escalates

In an urgent response to escalating violence, Peru's government has declared a state of emergency in the capital, Lima, following the shocking murder of cumbia singer Paul Flores.

The 30-day emergency decree limits some civil liberties, authorizing police and military detention actions without judicial oversight, to restore public safety amid increasing crime rates.

This decision follows widespread public outrage and opposition calls in Congress to address government accountability, particularly targeting Interior Minister Juan José Santiváñez for alleged inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)