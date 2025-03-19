Peru's State of Emergency: A Nation Mourns as Violence Escalates
Peru declares a 30-day state of emergency in response to rising violence and the murder of popular singer Paul Flores. The government restricts rights and deploys soldiers to assist police. Outrage grows as Congress contemplates a no-confidence vote against the Interior Minister over handling the crisis.
In an urgent response to escalating violence, Peru's government has declared a state of emergency in the capital, Lima, following the shocking murder of cumbia singer Paul Flores.
The 30-day emergency decree limits some civil liberties, authorizing police and military detention actions without judicial oversight, to restore public safety amid increasing crime rates.
This decision follows widespread public outrage and opposition calls in Congress to address government accountability, particularly targeting Interior Minister Juan José Santiváñez for alleged inaction.
