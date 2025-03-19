Oscars to See Conan's Return in 2026 Amidst Stirring Entertainment Developments

Conan O'Brien, renowned comedian and TV show host, is scheduled to host the Oscars again in 2026, announced The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. O'Brien's prior hosting of the event in 2025 drew an impressive 19.7 million viewers, marking the largest audience in half a decade, according to ABC.

Fans of the late British singer Liam Payne have paid tribute with a commemorative bench in the British Cemetery of Buenos Aires. Payne, once a member of One Direction, tragically died after a fall from a hotel. The bench represents a cultural tradition of honoring loved ones in public spaces.

In other news, South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun is facing fallout over a dating scandal involving actress Kim Sae-ron, leading brands like Prada to sever endorsements. Meanwhile, Universal Music Group is striving to dismiss Drake's defamation lawsuit related to Kendrick Lamar's track 'Not Like Us.' The label contests that the lyrics are Constitutionally protected hyperbole.

